Block Parties are a fun and easy way to build community and get to know your neighbors. With a free permit, you can host an event in your neighborhood on a non-arterial street.
Applications are for residents only and permits cannot be issued for events associated with businesses or organizations. Events must take place 9 am-9 pm, not to exceed eight hours per week, inclusive of any set up or clean up time. Additionally, the event must be free and open to the general public.
PBOT encourages applicants to talk to their neighbors before applying for a permit. This will help with scheduling and ensure you’re not conflicting with any construction or other event that might bring extra vehicles to your block. Once a permit has been applied for, you are required to notify all residents on the block(s) at least two days before the permit starts. PBOT has a Block Parties flyer template (or you can create one of your own).
The Block Party permit and full permit requirements can be found at portland.gov/transportation/permitting/portland-streets/learn-about-block-party-permits. Applications must be submitted 15 days before the proposed date of the event. For a street closure event that exceeds Block Party thresholds, including expected attendance of 100+ people, having vendors, having alcohol sales and/or alcohol consumption, a Community Event application can be applied for.
Ready to Party? Apply for a Block Party Permit
