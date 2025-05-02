Pet Safety in the Garden

Recently Portland Nursery shared information from DoveLewis Animal Hospital about things to keep in mind when our furry family members are in the garden.
Know Your Plants
According to the ASPCA, plants and fungi ranked number six on their Top 10 Toxins of 2024, so it’s important to familiarize yourself with which plants are pet safe and which are not before bringing them into your home and garden. The DoveLewis and ASPCA websites are excellent resources for determining the toxicity of plants to pets. Remember, if a plant is toxic, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t have it in your garden, you might just have to be mindful of its placement.
Know Your Pets
If your pet is an indiscriminate chewer, they may be more likely to sample and ingest harmful plants.
Supervise Your Pets
Be sure to supervise pets while they’re outside and avoid leaving them alone for extended periods—especially if you haven’t fully pet-proofed your garden or if they like to chew on plants.
Educate Your Family
Make sure everyone in your household knows which plants are off-limits to pets. Knowledge is key to preventing accidental poisoning.
Be Prepared
Always keep your vet’s contact info handy and know where the nearest animal hospital is (there are a number of after hours/emergency care vets around). Emergencies happen, and it’s always best to be prepared!
Know Your Products
Some gardening products, like fertilizers, can be dangerous to pets. Always follow label instructions carefully and store these products in a secure place away from pets. Keep pets away from treated areas and never use or apply chemicals near your pet’s water or food bowls.
Garden Pests
Rats and other pests may be more active in spring, and rat bait is one of the most toxic pesticides for pets. Always keep pets away from areas where bait is stored or used.
As always, when in doubt, or if you suspect your pet may have ingested a potentially toxic substance, contact DoveLewis or call the ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center at 888.426.4435.
With extra care and attention, you can create a garden that you and your pets will love!