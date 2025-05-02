National Bike Month is in May, celebrated in communities from coast to coast. Established in 1956, the month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and to encourage more folks to give biking a try.
The Portland Metro Region Bike Month Challenge is back and open to anyone living or working in the Metro region who logs any bike trip (manual or e-bike) on the Get There Oregon website, whether for commuting or just getting around. Starting May 1, Get There users can log bike trips to qualify for random weekly prize drawings and grand prize drawings and to hold the title of Team or Individual Bike Month Champions. Visit getthereoregon.org/bikemonthfaq for more information and to sign up.
PBOT, with support from the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund, is offering bike maintenance workshops at select Multnomah County Library locations (Sellwood, North Portland and Hillsdale). Visit multcolib.org for details.
There is also the first Sunday Parkways ride of the year, taking place in SW Portland. The two-mile multi-modal route and separate 3.6-mile walking route run in an area around Spring Garden Park, Gabriel Park and the Multnomah Arts Center. More information can be found at portland.gov/sunday-parkways.
Whether you’re new to town or new to cycling in Portland the New to Portland Ride: Brentwood-Darlington might be just your thing. The moderate pace, no drop, seven mile ride is free and open to everyone. Visit portland.gov/transportation/walking-biking-transit-safety/events for additional information as it becomes available.
Celebrate National Bike Month
National Bike Month is in May, celebrated in communities from coast to coast. Established in 1956, the month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and to encourage more folks to give biking a try.