Plaza Street Painting Design Contest

The Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association (HBBA) is seeking creative, engaging and community-inspired designs for a street painting to be featured in the new seasonal plaza opening this summer on the north side of SE Hawthorne Blvd. at SE 37th Ave. This competition is open to anyone—not just artists—of any age, seeking to make their mark on this exciting new addition. In addition to the street painting, the plaza will include an active gathering space, seating, landscaping and a solar kiosk. The project is funded by a grant from Venture Portland.
HBBA is looking for street painting designs that reflect the cultural, historical and environmental significance of the plaza and its surroundings on Hawthorne Blvd.; create an inviting, inclusive and visually striking experience for visitors of all ages and backgrounds; feature large shapes and are simple enough in design to be painted by non-professional volunteers; and encourage engagement and play, possibly incorporating interactive elements such as patterns or optical illusions. A full list of submission and design requirements, along with examples and ideas, can be found at bit.ly/44B84Pz.
Once design submissions for the plaza have been received, HBBA and its partners will select the top design. The winning design will be painted on the plaza by members of the community during a neighborhood painting day in late May or early June (date TBD). Winning submissions will be publicized by HBBA and its partners, including the Sunnyside and Richmond neighborhood associations, PDX Main Streets, S2C2 and the City of Portland. Winners will not be required to paint the design but are welcome to join in the community painting day.
Design submissions must use a preset template, include a suggested name for the design and be submitted as a pdf, png or jpg file. Doing so will enable the city and community volunteers to effectively translate the submitter’s vision to the site.
Email submissions to administrator@hawthorneblvd.com (subject line “Street Painting Design Submission”) by Sunday, May 11, 6 pm. The chosen design will be reviewed by PBOT for final approval. The winner will be awarded a $250 honorarium.
Plaza Street Painting Design Contest
