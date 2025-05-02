ReStore Matters More Than Ever in Portland

By Patti Diamond
In a time when headlines squawk political reversals and funding cutbacks, there’s one quiet force in Portland that keeps building—literally. Tucked just off SE Washington St. at 102nd Ave. on Cherry Blossom Dr., the Portland ReStore, operated by Habitat for Humanity, is more than a thrift shop for home improvement junkies. It’s a lifeline for families and a sustainability superhero.
Habitat for Humanity’s mission is simple but profound: build decent, affordable housing for those in need. The ReStore, its retail arm, fuels that mission by selling donated furniture, appliances and building materials at a fraction of the cost—keeping tons of usable goods out of landfills while funding homes for Portlanders who need them most.
But this year, the hammer met the headlines.
In March, the Environmental Protection Agency abruptly terminated several grant agreements under the National Clean Investment Fund and the Clean Communities Investment Accelerator—funds aimed at clean energy transition, climate resilience and equitable access. Among the organizations impacted was Habitat for Humanity.
Almost immediately, false claims circulated online that Habitat was being “criminalized” for receiving climate grants—an attempt, many believe, to discredit one of America’s most trusted nonprofit housing organizations. Meanwhile, the administration rolled back pollution-control policies and blocked states like Oregon from enforcing climate initiatives. Environmental justice, it seems, is on the chopping block.
These cuts aren’t just theoretical. Habitat affiliates nationwide were poised to use these grants to retrofit homes for energy efficiency, lowering utility bills for low-income families while reducing carbon emissions. That progress has now been stalled.
Yet in Portland, the mission continues—and matters more than ever. Habitat’s work is a vital part of our city’s response to housing insecurity. By creating pathways to affordable homeownership, they contribute to long-term solutions for Portland’s housing crisis. Every family that gains stable housing through Habitat frees up space in the rental market and reduces the risk of future homelessness. It’s not just building homes, it’s building prevention.
Their work extends beyond new construction. In Portland, Habitat helps low-income residents prepare for homeownership by offering guidance, education and financial literacy. Their home repair programs assist seniors and people with disabilities in maintaining their homes, making critical upgrades like roof repairs, safety modifications and ADA accessibility improvements that allow residents to age in place with dignity.
And they need your help. Habitat is actively seeking volunteers, individuals, students, retirees and especially businesses looking for meaningful team-building opportunities. No experience? No problem. They provide tools, instruction and a strong emphasis on safety. You might walk in a novice and leave knowing how to install drywall, wield a circular saw or—at the very least—swing a hammer with purpose.
And if your DIY skills are more power shopping than power drill, you can still support the cause by shopping or donating at your local ReStore. You’ll find everything from light fixtures and lumber to sinks and sofa tables, all at bargain prices—and every dollar spent supports affordable housing right here in our community.
Whether you donate, shop, volunteer or simply spread the word, you’re not just helping build homes. You’re helping build stability, sustainability and strength for the people of Portland.
Ready to get involved? Find out more about Habitat for Humanity Portland Region at habitatportlandregion.org and the Portland Region ReStore at pdxrestore.org. Habitat also has ReStore locations in Gresham, Beaverton, Vancouver and a brand-new store in Tigard, opened April 2025.
Because when the foundations of justice shake, we pick up a hammer and keep building.