The Portland FolkMusic Society is proud to present Canadian Cara Luft in concert Saturday, May 17, 7:30 pm at Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St. Juno award winning singer-songwriter Luft is that rare artist steeped in folk and traditional roots music almost from birth, yet willing to alter the fabric, stretch the boundaries and fearlessly bend genres and styles. A founding member of Canadian folk super-group, The Wailin’ Jennys, and the brainchild behind Winnipeg’s acclaimed powerhouse duo, The Small Glories, Luft deserves her solid reputation as one of Canada’s finest live performers, armed with amazing tenacity, vision, energy and a contagious hilarity. Her spirit drives her to connect with people and for this, she is loved everywhere she goes.
Tickets ($12 student, $21 members, $24 general, plus fees) available at portlandfolkmusic.org. Doors open at 7 pm.
Portland FolkMusic Concert
