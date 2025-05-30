Sun-sational Sustainability: Waste Prevention and Disposal Tips For Summer

By Metro
Summers in the Pacific Northwest are a thing of beauty. After what feels like eight straight months of rain, the warmth of the summer sun inspires people to get outside. From hiking and camping to picnics and backyard BBQs, there are tons of activities to fill the long summer days.
Many activities can mean new gear and accessories, which can lead to lots of waste. Here are some tips to have a low-waste summer and safely dispose of hazardous materials that come from summertime adventures.
Think reuse first
Reusing gear keeps still-useful stuff out of the trash and helps the environment. New products take finite natural resources and a lot of energy to manufacture. So, when you reuse gear, you are conserving energy and making good use of already spent resources.
There are several local stores that specialize in reusing outdoor gear, such as Play it Again Sports or the bargain basement at Next Adventure. Members of the REI Co-op can shop their Re/Supply store in Happy Valley. Other reuse options include thrift stores, Buy Nothing Groups and Facebook Marketplace.
Consider renting your gear
Renting isn’t just for skis and snow boards; in greater Portland you can find rentals for nearly every part of a camping weekend–s’mores sold separately. Check out the Mountain Shop for backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, trekking poles and more.
The Portland State University campus recreation center rents gear for backpacking, camping, climbing, rafting, kayaking and more. Campus recreation members receive a discount, but anyone with a valid government-issued photo ID can rent gear.
If you use gear only occasionally, renting is cheaper than buying. Renting also allows you to “try before you buy,” to see if you enjoy something before investing in it. And renting saves on maintenance and storage costs.
The hazardous wastes of summer
Many outdoor activities come with hazardous wastes that need safe disposal. If household hazardous waste gets mixed in with garbage and recycling, it can cause fires and pollute the air, waterways and other natural areas. Some of these wastes include propane tanks for BBQs or camping, lighter fluid, charcoal, pool and spa chemicals, aerosol products like sunscreen and bug spray, boat fuel, marine flares and batteries.
The best disposal practice is to completely use up these materials or give them to someone else who will use them. Completely empty aerosol cans and lighter fluid containers can be recycled at home, but not empty propane tanks.
For leftover hazardous materials, people in greater Portland can take them to a Metro household hazardous waste facility for free disposal year-round. Trained staff will make sure they are handled safely and disposed of properly. You can drop off up to 35 gallons of household hazardous waste per day.
This free service is offered only to individuals. Businesses and organizations can apply for discounted disposal rates through Metro’s very small quantity generator hazardous waste program.
Metro’s Recycling Information Center can help identify hazardous wastes and locate a household hazardous waste facility. For answers to your garbage and recycling questions, ask Metro at 503.234.3000 or visit Metro’s ask an expert webpage, oregonmetro.gov/tools-living/garbage-and-recycling/ask-expert.
This article was originally posted on Metro’s website, oregonmetro.gov.