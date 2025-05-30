Joe’s Authentic Supply Co. Offers Classically-Inspired Clothing, Focusing on Fit

By Ellen Spitaleri
You could call Joe’s Authentic Supply Co. a “casual haberdashery” or even a men’s boutique, said co-owner Joe Glode, but he and fellow owner Jacob Schoen, emphasize that Joe’s is a shop for everyone. And, Schoen added, people should shop at the store if “they are curious about looking good and wearing long-lasting clothes.”
Joe’s opened in March 2024, choosing the location because it was a small space that was perfect for their eclectic inventory, the neighborhood was beautiful and it was close to other shops.
The two previously worked in men’s retail and had a feel for “what wasn’t represented in Portland; there was a gap to be filled,” Schoen said. “We met working together and had lots of conversations about clothes. We were both thinking about opening a shop and it all came together as a ‘happy accident’,” Glode said. “We both had a list of resources, and we combined resources to make it happen,” Schoen said.
They decided to call the shop Joe’s Authentic Supply Co., because the name hearkened back to older times when people cared about fabrics and how clothing was made Glode said. Including the word “supply” in the name allows them to offer other things like skin-care products and belts. When choosing brands to carry, the two men keep in mind textile sourcing and classic design.
“We had to see things in person; we took trips to New York to get a feel for the fabrics and to develop relationships with the brand,” Schoen said. As for design, “every single detail is thought through,” and the clothes they stock look as if they were manufactured in a time before mass production, he noted.
In addition, “we are looking at craftmanship, fabrics, fit and functionality; we have curated the best out there,” Schoen said. “We source from all over the world; we have wool knits from Germany that are made using a high-quality knitting process and we have denim from Japan,” he added.
Popular items in the shop include button-up shirts that are good for business wear. “Our Oxford shirts have a relaxed fit, are made from cotton or other natural fibers and are more comfortable” than mass-produced shirts, Schoen said. Glode noted that many popular pieces in the shop are based on “heritage designs” with a contemporary spin, like a 1920-inspired work shirt, “with updated elements; classic, but unique.”
Schoen said that a favorite piece he purchased for himself is a Sherpa-lined denim jacket from Left Field in New York. “It has become a staple; I wore it all last winter and I love the way it has broken in and faded. It was inspired by all the denim jackets in the past,” he said.
Glode’s favorite items are “all the pants that we carry, including some indigo-dyed pants and some cool chinos.”
Glode said that people should shop at Joe’s because he and Schoen have created a community oriented, comfortable store that “fits our vision of where we would want to shop for ourselves.”
Joe’s is not just for men, Schoen noted, adding that they welcome all genders, and suggested that people should come in, keep an open mind and try on some pieces. As for what the two men like best about the location, Glode said he feels “lucky to be in this building with businesses that have been here longer than we have. We support each other in this unique space.”
Schoen pointed out that on any given day there are musicians out in front of Floyd’s Coffeehouse and Wine Bar next door, and customers heading to nearby Vinnie’s Hair Salon or Smile Tattoo. “There is foot traffic and bikers coming by who see the shop, and we have formed a community with the other business owners. We are all in this together and we help each other,” he said.
Glode added, “We want to say thank you to everyone who has helped us get this far and we want to invite in anyone who wants to talk about clothing.”
Joe’s Authentic Supply Co.
1994 SE Ladd Ave.
joesauthentic.com
Open 11 am-6 pm Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 11 am-7 pm Friday-Saturday
Jacob Schoen and Joe Glode, co-owners of Joe’s Authentic Supply Co., greet customers at the door of their shop, located on Ladd’s Circle. Photo by John Richard Trtek.
1 thought on “Joe’s Authentic Supply Co. Offers Classically-Inspired Clothing, Focusing on Fit”
Great article on a promising business