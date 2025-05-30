Increasing awareness and education about primary prevention, public health risks and preventative health services are among actions Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is taking as part of its 2024-2027 Strategic Plan. The plan further supports expanding access to vaccines and other health resources for children, parents and families in all communities in Oregon.
“An immunized community is our most effective defense against diseases such as measles,” said Stacy de Assis Matthews, school immunization coordinator at the Oregon Immunization Program. “Robust vaccination coverage not only protects individual children but also safeguards those who cannot be vaccinated due to age, medical conditions, or other vulnerabilities, helping protect our communities in Oregon.”
A record 9.7 percent of kindergartners claimed nonmedical exemptions from Oregon’s school vaccination requirements for the 2024-2025 school year, the highest rate ever recorded in the state. This record rate raises the risk of outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in schools, particularly in communities with lower immunization coverage.
Immunizations are an excellent way to protect yourself and your family against many diseases. Age-appropriate immunization starts at birth and continues through adulthood, with special emphasis through age two. OHA offers a breakdown of immunizations by age—infant and child, adolescent and adult—as well as shots required by law for children in attendance at schools and child care facilities.
Families can get ready for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year by making sure children are up to date on their vaccinations. OHA has information on immunization requirements by ages and grades in 17 languages at bit.ly/4k3mL2Q. Those seeking vaccinations can contact 211 (211info.org or dialing 211). 211 offers support in English and Spanish, with interpreter services in multiple languages.
Vaccination Resources For Families
