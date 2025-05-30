MTIP Formal Amendments to Bridge Replacement Comment Period Open

Metro is in receipt of proposed Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Plan (MTIP) formal amendments. The purpose of this amendment is to amend/add three I-5 Interstate Bridge Replacement Program projects to the 2024-27 MTIP to meet federal project delivery requirements.
The project for the I-5 Columbia River Interstate Bridge adds new right-of-way and utility relocation phases, which moves the project forward into the active 2024-27 MTIP. The planning phase is updated to reflect actual phase obligations. Funding for the preliminary engineering phase is increased from $94 million to $304.7 million. A right-of-way phase is added with $231.7 million. A new utility relocation phase is added with $231.7 million. The total programming increases from $103.1 million to $554.6 million.
The second project is for I-5 Oregon and Washington pre-completion tolling signage. It adds new tolling signage for an MTIP programming total of $24.6 million.
The final project, the I-5 Columbia River Bridge Replacement, adds the bridge replacement preliminary engineering and construction phases for the final design to the MTIP and Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The total programming amount is $1.48 billion.
Submit comments or concerns about the amendments through Friday, June 13, 5 pm to summer.blackhorse@oregonmetro.gov. The full 18-page formal amendment can be found at bit.ly/44HyYWi.
Photo by Metro.