21ten Summer Residency

21ten Theatre is excited to announce that four groups of talented local artists, out of 28 applicants, have been selected to bring their original work to their space for the month of July. The program is the Second Annual Summer Residency, enabling local theater artists to self-produce a show, with rehearsal time, performances and a stipend, all at 21ten.
The One is a new work by Andrea Parson, directed by Jessica Wallenfels. A devised solo play, told through evocative movement, storytelling and a clown sensibility. Parson juxtaposes her modern day search for love with images of a 14th century medieval anchoress, weaving in and out of a sacred, comedic and personal reflection about love and loving.
La Mariposa, a devised solo performance ritual, created by Sofia Leonila Marks and Isabel Strongheart McTighe and developed in part with The Hatchery at Many Hats Collaboration, is about a girl who has forgotten her name. She is haunted by dreams of her body becoming an expansive landscape. Mariposa searches for her identity in a dream world between a girl’s bedroom and the desert where spirits dance.
From local writer and composer erin rachel comes un/seen, a devised play, immersive story and sound experience exploring unseen connections, impermanence and everyday magic. Blending narrative performance and dynamic sonic landscapes, each performance will invite reflection on the choices we make and the invisible threads that shape our everyday.
The Rainbow Passage, a new play by Ajai Tripathi, follows a recovering drug addict who travels into the memories of his catatonic twin sister, a professor of radio astronomy, in order to rally their family to free her consciousness from being trapped on the horizon line of a black hole. Featuring an all Desi cast of characters, the play is both science fiction and a metaphysical family drama about meditation, addiction and letting go.
Summer Residency performances run Thursday, July 3-Sunday, July 27. Thursday-Saturday shows at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at 21ten.org/buy-tickets.
