Portland Parks & Recreation’s (PP&R) Urban Forestry division is making it easier and more equitable for Portlanders to care for the city’s trees. Starting July 1, most Urban Forestry tree permit fees will be eliminated or significantly reduced, due to funding from the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF). This removes financial barriers for Portlanders while continuing to protect and preserve the city’s urban forest.
“We heard you. Permit fees have been a burden for many,” said City Forester Jenn Cairo, who led the effort to make this change. “With this new funding, we can remove those costs—making it easier for people to protect trees, improve safety and contribute to a greener, healthier Portland.”
The permits themselves, however, will still be required. Property owners must apply before removing or working on regulated trees, but the fee will be waived in most cases.
Permit applications which will no longer require a fee include tree removal and replanting; street tree pruning (with inspection); tree chemical treatment; street tree attachment permit; ornamental tree lighting permit application—street trees; and administrative reviews and appeals. The replanting waiver application fee will be reduced from $100 to $50.
This equity-first approach reduces barriers for communities disproportionately affected by environmental and economic challenges. The move also sustains the urban canopy by ensuring tree removals are followed by new plantings. Finally, thanks to the PCEF funding, the reduction or elimination of fees won’t reduce the level of service or programming.
Overall, this is a big step forward to a healthier, more accessible urban forest—and this effort is a direct response to community voices. For full details on Portland tree permit requirements, visit portland.gov/trees or call 503.823.TREE.
Tree Permit Fees Eliminated or Reduced
Portland Parks & Recreation’s (PP&R) Urban Forestry division is making it easier and more equitable for Portlanders to care for the city’s trees. Starting July 1, most Urban Forestry tree permit fees will be eliminated or significantly reduced, due to funding from the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF). This removes financial barriers for Portlanders while continuing to protect and preserve the city’s urban forest.