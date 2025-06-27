Following two successful community bike events in April and May, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has announced that their series of monthly bike rides for the 2025 City Bike Bus season will continue. A bike bus is often a group of students biking to school—but in this case, it’s adults biking together to downtown. Join the City Bike Bus on the second Wednesday of the month, now through October.
Riders can choose from one of nine routes across the city, four of which run through SE Portland to reach downtown. The northern-most route starts at NE Roseway near Glenhaven Park, south of that starts at SE Mill Park near the East Portland Community Center, the next begins on SE Woodstock and the southern-most route utilizes SE Springwater/SE Johnson Creek Blvd. Start at the beginning or join anywhere along the route.
All nine routes will have a bike bus departing from their start location at a different time, designed to come together at Salmon Street Springs downtown at 8:15 am where participants can enjoy coffee, breakfast treats and tunes. PBOT’s Bike Bus website, portland.gov/bikebus, provides a map and estimated arrival times at intersections along each route to let people know what time to “catch the bus.”
The nine designated routes utilize Portland’s extensive, low-traffic Neighborhood Greenway network to ensure a comfortable commute for all. New commuters are welcome and encouraged to join. No rider will be left behind.
For those that would like to join the Bus but don’t have a bike, PBOT recommends riding with BIKETOWN, Portland’s easy, affordable and super-fun way to get around. Just hop on one of their e-bikes and be on your way. The BIKETOWN website, biketownpdx.com, has a map of station locations around town, pricing and more.
A Bike Bus For Adults
