Alberta Rose July Highlights

Three highlights from the many shows at Alberta Rose Theatre in July are headlined by women, bringing a variety of talents to the stage. Starting Tuesday, July 1, 7 pm, The She Rose Show, brought to you by Marya Stark and Sedona Swan Soulfire, emerges as a transmission of beauty, hope and liberation. The show offers an immersive multi-modality experience of sacred song, dance, ritual theater, puppeteering and visuals in celebration of the emergent Divine Feminine. Experience The She Rose Show and participate in a collective ceremony to remember the truth of our extraordinary human nature, rise from the collective shadows, celebrate the feminine and bloom of the rose of the heart..
Friday, July 18, 8 pm Carolyn Wonderland plays original, bluesified, cosmic soul music, mixed with heavy doses of Tex-Mex and riff-fueled rock ‘n’ roll. She has been performing professionally since the age of 15 and has led a colorful and adventurous life. On the road her entire career, she’s played with icons from Townes Van Zandt to Levon Helm, from Buddy Guy to Hubert Sumlin, from Bob Dylan to John Mayall, all while writing her own story.
Ruthie Foster brings her full band along to rock Alberta Rose Thursday, July 24, 8 pm. The four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter mixes a wide palette of American song forms, from gospel and blues to jazz, folk and soul. Drawing influence from legendary acts like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin, Foster developed a unique sound unable to be contained within a single genre. Tacoma-based singer-songwriter Stephanie Anne Johnson opens the show.
Tickets for these shows, and a full line up of shows at Alberta Rose, can be found at albertarosetheatre.com. Many shows allow minors when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Ruthie Foster by Alberta Rose Theatre.