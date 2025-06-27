Bike Summer (aka Pedalpalooza) is a festival of bikey fun taking place through August 31. The Pedalpalooza tradition has been ongoing for over 20 years and now lasts all summer long. Hundreds of different events are organized by people just like you.
Most rides are free and open to the public. With multiple rides happening most days, there’s something for everyone. Check out what’s happening any day of the week at shift2bikes.org/bike-summer-calendar.
The festival is 100 percent volunteer-run. In addition to leading a ride, you can also volunteer to help with much-needed tasks. There are a wide variety of duties, dates and times volunteers are needed for. Visit bit.ly/3ZS7Ksu for additional details and to sign up.
For those who would like to make a financial contribution to this much beloved volunteer-run community festival, donations can be made at bike-summer.org/support. Bike Summer is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations are tax deductible, not to mention much appreciated.
Pedalpalooza Bike Rides
