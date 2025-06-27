Highlighted films in July at Tomorrow Theater include a Fight the Nazis double feature, a look at Frida and Kate Bush’s mystical art film. Saturday, July 5 has two iconic films, The Sound of Music and Raiders of the Lost Ark, that celebrate courage in the face of authoritarianism. Whether your weapon is a song or a whip, these classics remind us that standing up to evil never goes out of style. The Sound of Music starts at 3:30 pm, followed by Raiders of the Lost Ark at 7:30 pm. Tickets are sold separately, $15 per film.
Celebrate Friday Kahlo’s birthday Sunday, July 6 by joining photographer and model Alexandra Gomez of Studio Who for an afternoon centered around identity, creative process and self-portraiture. Gomez will introduce the film and give a short talk on the art of self-portraiture in advance of a screening of Frida, a movie about Kahlo, who channeled her image and her life into her work. She’ll also be raffling off a portrait session to audience members. Tickets are $15 for the event that starts at 4 pm.
Step into the visual realm of avant-pop diva Kate Bush, a world rich with mythology and magic, full of striking fashion, sumptuous sets, deep symbolic imagery and imaginal resonance Friday, July 25, 7 pm. The special screening of Bush’s mystical art film The Line, The Cross, The Curve is hosted by Gina Altamura, live music and arts event curator and DJ. The film was written, directed by and starred Bush and released in 1993 as a companion piece to her album The Red Shoes. The screening will kick off with a curated selection of some of Bush’s most iconic music videos. Tickets ($15) for this event and others available at tomorrowtheater.org.
Fighting and Delighting Films
