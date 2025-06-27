Business Association Notes – July 2025

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Jacob Loeb
The 82nd Avenue Business Association held its Annual Meeting June 17 at the My Brother’s Crawfish restaurant. Attendees heard from TriMet about the new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service planned to replace the 72 line on 82nd Ave. Duncan Hwang from APANO presented information on the organization’s housing development work in the area and the launch of a Chinese American restaurant history archive, “Behind the Wok” (apano.org/behind-the-wok).
TriMet is working on updates to Line 72 along 82nd Ave. with a new BRT service under its FX (Frequent Express) branding, similar to the FX 2 line on the SE Division St. This planned enhancement will include stop reductions and relocations. TriMet will replace boarding areas with modern bus station platforms offering more seating coverage and schedule information. They plan to decrease travel time by using longer articulated hydrogen-electric buses with three-door boarding, signal priority at intersections and possibly utilizing Business Access and Transit (BAT) lanes, which would take over the outside lanes in some areas along 82nd Ave. People interested in learning more can visit trimet.org/82nd. The 82nd Avenue Business Association has a board member on the Community Advisory Committee to help represent businesses in the engagement process. Please email communityaffairs@trimet.org and info@82ndaveba.com if you have a business-specific comment about the project to share with the Committee.
Association members in attendance voted to reelect six returning board members for two-year terms. Jacob Loeb, Nancy Chapin, Lura Frazey, Autumn Tarter, Benjamin Fisher and Jamie Lovell will continue to lead the nonprofit for the 2025-2026 term. David Raycroft and Ahlam Osman left the board with the association’s appreciation for their years of service to the community. There are still board positions available. Contact info@82ndaveba.com for more information on participating, and visit 82ndaveba.com/join to sign up your 82nd Ave. adjacent business.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Jocelyn Jester
SOLVE is proud to partner with the Portland Timbers for their 2025 Stand Together Week. Stand Together Week is a comprehensive, week-long community initiative that supports nonprofit projects and creates volunteer opportunities throughout the Portland metro area. Members from the Portland Timbers organization will join the Hawthorne Boulevard Monthly Trash Clean Up Saturday, July 12, 10–11:30 am. Reserve your space to join this special litter clean up event at bit.ly/4e8bjRu.
Plus, we have sponsorships available for the Hawthorne Street Fair Sunday, August 24. Contact administrator@hawthorneblvd.com to learn more!