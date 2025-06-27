Music Together of Portland invites you to experience the joy and magic of music this summer. Create memories that will last a lifetime, and connect with other families in your neighborhood as you sing, dance and jam along. The summer session runs Tuesday, July 8-Saturday, August 9 and there is still space available.
Classes for children ages birth to age eight are offered at two SE locations—Waverly UCC, SE 33rd Ave. and Woodward St., and Moreland Presbyterian Church, SE 18th Ave. and Bybee Blvd.
Classes include Babies—a musical parenting class for new parents with babies up to eight months; Mixed-Age—family music time with babies, toddlers and/or preschoolers; and Rhythm Kids—drumming, singing and dancing for ages four to eight. Visit musictogether-pdx.com or call 503.236.4304 to register.
Make Music Together
