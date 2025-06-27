Back by extremely aggressive demand, the Kernside business association is bringing the chaos, camaraderie and keg-hoisting madness back for another round. The inaugural Beer Keg Strongman event took place in April on Rainbow Road and was more successful than the organizers could have imagined.
Taking place Saturday, July 12, 11 am-4 pm, this time the event will be lifting kegs at Migration Brewing Co. (2828 NE Glisan St.). Participants need not be seasoned lifters to join. Just try hard, cheer louder and enjoy the community chaos of “lifting heavy sh*t in the name of strength and that brief glimmer of Portland summer joy.”
The event is presented by Inner Beast PDX, Lone Fir Fitness and Migration Brewing. For more information and to sign up, visit kernside.org/event.
Beer Keg Strongman 2
