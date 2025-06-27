Sunday, July 27, 7 pm Mary Flower takes the Artichoke stage with special guest Carla Sciaky. Flower is much-heralded for her instrumental prowess and delicious singing voice. She also has an exceptional ability to bring the music of another time, place and culture alive for contemporary audiences around the world. Above all, she inspires others to learn, pick and immerse themselves in the world of acoustic fingerpicking blues performed on the guitar.
Joining Flower is Sciaky, with her ethereal and expressive voice. She is known for creating a warm intimacy with her audience that is both transformative and powerful. Her music is an interweaving of originals, traditional ballads and covers of folk friends such as Pete Sutherland, David Mallet and Kate MacLoes, accompanied by her exquisite fingerpicking style on guitar.
Advance tickets ($20) can be purchased at artichokemusic.org/livemusic.html or at the door ($25). Artichoke Music is located at 2007 SE Powell Blvd.
Mary Flower and Carla Sciaky Performance
