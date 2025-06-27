The Montavilla/East Tabor Business Association (METBA) presents the 12th annual Montavilla Street Fair Sunday, July 27, 10 am-6 pm. The family-friendly celebration takes place in the historic Downtown Montavilla area.
Last summer, organizers estimated 25,000 people attended the Street Fair, making it one of the largest of all street fairs in all of Portland. Organizers expect 30,000 to attend this year, which would make it one of the largest one-day events in East County.
“We’re thrilled to have such a tight-knit community that steps up to make large-scale events like our street fair possible, and the economic impact is significant,” said Neil Mattson, METBA. “Like most, this community has been altered by the pandemic; we lost some key businesses, but there are many more new ones getting established. If you haven’t been to Montavilla in a while, Street Fair is the perfect time to check out what this community has to offer.”
The event will take place on SE Stark St. between SE 76th and 82nd avenues. An anticipated 150+ vendors will be present selling food and drink, art, hand crafts, clothing, as well as marketing local products and services. As in previous years, the fair corresponds with the Montavilla Farmers Market, adding an additional layer of fun and activity.
Music will be performed on four stages, offering a diverse mix of local Portland music. The tunes will range from kids’ focused and singer-songwriters on the Plaza Stage to national touring artists headlining the Main Stage.
