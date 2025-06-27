Author Events at AHC

July sees two author events at the Architectural Heritage Center (AHC). The first is Saturday, July 19, 10-11:30 am, where Author Darrell Jabin will speak about his book Theaters of Oregon: Before the Show Began. Theaters have always captured our imaginations. Their architecture and lighting have drawn us inside. Their decorative lobbies let us know something special was about to happen. Jabin toured and took photos of dozens of theaters and researched opera houses, Chautauqua vaudeville and movie palaces.
Oregon’s Traveling Historian, as Jabin is known, has taken dozens of trips around Oregon. He has gathered interesting stories about people, places and events to share on social media, in videos and in hundreds of presentations throughout the state. Tickets are $15 AHC members and $25 general public.
The second is a free event the following Saturday, 12-1:30 pm. Chester Benson will talk about his book, Simon Benson, Immigrant, Lumberman & Philanthropist. Simon Benson came to Oregon in 1867 from Norway as a teen. He made his fortune in logging and then turned to local philanthropy, leaving his mark on Portland and the Columbia River Gorge. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase.
The events take place at AHC, 701 SE Grand Ave. Tickets for the Jabin event and registration for the free event available at visitahc.org.
Simon Benson from Chester Benson’s book.