PNW Wonderland Tour Kick Off

Longtime friends and frequent collaborators Avery Hill and Jaspar Lepak are kicking off their PNW Wonderland Tour, which will run from Sisters to Seattle, in Portland. The kick off offers a transformative weekend of music, creativity and connection.
Friday, July 25, 7 pm is a live concert of all-original folk music at The Artichoke, 2007 SE Powell Blvd., one of Portland’s most cherished listening rooms. Known for their poignant songwriting and evocative storytelling, Hill and Lepak will each perform a heartfelt set that invites audiences into the natural and emotional landscapes of their lives. With lyrics rooted in the rhythms of nature and the nuances of personal experience, their songs linger long after the final note—offering reflection, resonance and a renewed perspective.
The following morning, Saturday, July 26, 10 am-noon, the duo will lead a special songwriting workshop titled “The Intersection of Women and Nature in Songwriting.” Designed for both experienced songwriters and curious newcomers, the workshop explores the deep connections between women’s lived experiences and the natural world. Through thoughtful prompts and writing exercises, participants will be guided to uncover and amplify their own creative voice.
Lepak crafts feminist folk songs that are poetic and resonant, with a voice often compared to Kate Wolf and Nanci Griffith. Her 2024 release So Strong—inspired by love, loss, motherhood and the fight for reproductive justice—debuted at #6 on the Folk Radio Chart. Her music is bravely honest, tender and sometimes playfully defiant.
Hill is a singer-songwriter, storyteller and teaching artist known for her thoughtful lyrics, intricate melodies and warm, engaging presence. Her 2024 album The One Who Remembers explores memory as a portal through time—linking past, present and future. Whether performing or teaching, Hill brings humor, heart and deep insight to her work.
Together, Hill and Lepak offer more than just a performance—they create an experience of honest expression, community and purpose-driven art.
Tickets for the concert ($20), the workshop ($25-$40) or both events are available at bit.ly/hill-lepak-tour-25. Space is limited.
Avery Hill (left) and Jaspar Lepak (right).