PDXWLF Call For Participation

While Portland soaks up summer sunshine, plans are underway to brighten the darkest days of winter. The Portland Winter Light Festival (PDXWLF) invites artists, performers, designers, engineers, architects and community groups to submit proposals for the 2026 Festival. The call for participation is now open, offering an opportunity to be part of one of Portland’s most beloved and impactful creative events.
Proposals incorporating light in any form—including sculpture, performance, fire, video, projection, sound and interactive works—are encouraged. Submissions are welcome from individual artists, collectives, community members and venues. No prior festival experience is necessary; PDXWLF welcomes emerging artists and first-time participants with bold ideas and a creative spirit. Businesses, storefronts, nonprofits and property owners interested in hosting artwork are also invited to get involved.
Full details and applications are available at pdxwlf.com/call-for-participation. Submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis through Thursday, August 28. Early submissions are strongly encouraged to maximize opportunities for support, promotion and creative collaboration.
The 2026 PDXWLF will take place February 6–14, 2026, filling Portland’s streets with free, glowing art installations, immersive sculptures, performances, music and unforgettable moments. For its 11th year, the Portland Winter Light Festival is proudly Presented by PGE.
The 2026 Festival theme, “All the Little Things,” celebrates how small actions and objects can carry extraordinary weight. Insects working together can move mountains. A tiny stone can reflect light. A single memory can spark a future. PDXWLF is seeking proposals that explore the power of small things to create a big impact.
Love Diodes by Curtis McHenry. Photo by Steve Roberts.