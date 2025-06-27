Local artist Sugarpill has announced the “Sad Girl Summer” drag show will take place Friday, July 11, 7-10 pm at the historic Clinton Street Theater (CST), 2522 SE Clinton St. The annual drag show is dedicated to exploring the melancholy alongside the joy of the season. A diverse group of 13 queer and trans performers will take the stage for a unique production that offers a space for queer art that is often overlooked in traditional drag shows.
“Sad Girl Summer is about acknowledging and celebrating the darkness that doesn’t go away when the sun comes out,” producer and host Sugarpill explains. “This show fills an unmet need, providing a platform for artists under immense political and emotional pressure to express themselves authentically, and for audiences to connect with that.”
In 2024, Sad Girl Summer distributed over $1,800 to 15 artists across three smaller weeknight shows. This year, Sugarpill takes a different approach with one marquee event, just ahead of the Portland Pride Festival.
CST, a bigger venue, the weekend date and more performers means higher expenses. With sponsorship from local brand Citizen Ruth, Sugarpill is able to offer sliding scale pricing. This gives attendees flexibility to select the price that works best for them. Find tickets ($12-$20) or purchase a sponsorship package at sadgirlsummer.com. All seating is the same, regardless of the price paid per ticket.
Sugarpill Drag Show
