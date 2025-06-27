PP&R Outdoor Pools Are Open

Portland Parks & Recreation’s (PP&R) popular outdoor pools opened for the summer June 20 and will remain open through August 22. To support community needs, three pools (Pier, Creston and Peninsula) will remain open through September 5, extending swim opportunities for individuals and families into late summer. Activities at PP&R pools include swim lessons, open-play swims, lap swimming, water fitness classes, summer swim team and junior lifeguard and junior swim instructor programs.
To reduce cost as a barrier for all recreation programming, including swimming, City of Portland residents can register for the Access Discount Program to receive an ongoing discount of up to 90 percent. The pass is valid for 12 months from the date of enrollment and no proof of income is required. In addition to admission to recreation centers and pools, the pass can be used for classes, camps, swim lessons and other registered activities; preschool and after-school programs; and personal training. Visit portland.gov/parks/discount for Access Discount Program information.
As part of PP&R’s Summer Free For All series of events, people can enjoy free weekly swim sessions at select outdoor pools including Creston Pool (Mondays 6:30-8 pm), Montavilla Pool (Tuesdays 6-8 pm), Grant Pool (Wednesdays 1-3 pm) and Sellwood Pool (Wednesdays 6:30-8 pm). For full schedules and information for all PP&R pools, visit portland.gov/parks/recreation/pools.
Photo by PP&R.