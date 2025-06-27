Stay Cool, Safe During Heat Waves

The city of Portland has put together a list of resources for residents to stay cool in hot weather. The resources include cooling centers, fountains, splash pads, places to swim, cooling your home without air conditioning and staying hydrated.
In extreme heat, Multnomah County and the city of Portland will open cooling spaces such as centers, shelters, community centers, libraries and misting stations. A complete list can be found at multco.us/programs/help-when-its-hot or by calling 211.
Find a place to splash around in one of Portland Parks & Recreation’s (PP&R) interactive fountains and splash pads. Locations and hours can be found at portland.gov/parks/recreation/splash.
PP&R also owns and operates four indoor pools and seven outdoor pools (most of which opened mid-June). Locations and hours can be found at portland.gov/parks/recreation/pools.
Swimming in the Willamette and Columbia rivers can be fun and refreshing as well. But be careful as drowning can be caused by very cold water, high river levels, fast moving water and debris from storms and runoff. Find parks with water access and get important safety information at portland.gov/parks/guide-swimming-portland-rivers.
Air conditioning units can be expensive, both to run and purchase. If you have access to air conditioning, using fans, strategically opening windows and covering windows when the sun hits them can help you keep cool and safe.
Both ceiling fans and box fans use less energy than air conditioning systems. From evening to early morning, add a box fan to open windows to move the cooler air inside more quickly. During the day, while your windows are closed, use fans directly on your body. Fans don’t actually cool down the air, but having a breeze can help your body cool faster.
By opening windows strategically, letting outside air in can possibly cool your home. During the evening, night and early morning, open your windows to let cooler air in. During the daytime, when the outside temperature is warmer than inside temperature, keep your windows closed.
When the sun hits your windows, the inside of your home heats up. Close blinds and drapes to block incoming heat. Insulated drapes, blackout curtains and honeycomb style blinds are particularly energy efficient.
Portland’s tap water is some of the best water in the world. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Save money and reduce your use of plastics by filling reusable water bottles with tap water before heading outdoors or taking car rides. Fill your pets’ water bowls regularly.
Finally, when hot weather arrives, people are encouraged to check on family, friends and neighbors. Some people are more at risk, including people with health conditions, the very young and very old. In recent years, people who lived alone and did not have air conditioning experienced the highest rates of illness and death. Our unsheltered neighbors are particularly vulnerable as well. Call 911 to request a welfare check by Portland Street Response or other emergency responders.
Stay Cool, Safe During Heat Waves
