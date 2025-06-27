Summer LGBTQIA2S+ Resources

With summer upon us, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is sharing resources to promote well-being, safety, security and inclusion among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, two-spirit, questioning and (+) (LGBTQIA2S+) youth. “We’ve shared this list of resources the last few years because young people in our state need to have access to resources that help them celebrate the diversity of their identities all year long, not just during the school year,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA.
Communities, families and trusted adults play a critical role in supporting their LGBTQIA2S+ young people against potential suicidal behavior, depression and substance use. Many local, state and national resources are available as well to help them thrive all summer, and all year.
The Oregon Youth Resource Map (oregonyouthresourcemap.com) is designed to help young people ages 16-25 and their allies connect to youth-serving resources, organizations and leadership opportunities. The map centers youth needs and voices, and includes services for health and mental health care, housing, education and more.
TransActive at Lewis & Clark Graduate School works to empower transgender and gender-expansive children, youth and their families living healthy lives free of discrimination through a range of services and expertise. Find out more at bit.ly/45AbjaM.
PFLAG (formerly Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) offers quick tips to parents and caregivers for supporting their LGBTQIA2S+ children during their coming-out process. PFLAG has eight chapters in Oregon, including in the Portland metro area (pflagpdx.org).
The Family Acceptance Project, lgbtqfamilyacceptance.org, works to increase family and community support for LGBTQIA2S+ youth, decrease health and mental health risks and promote well-being. An Oregon-specific page is also available.
The Trevor Project promotes suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ young people. Public education materials are available on its website, thetrevorproject.org.
Outside In (Portland) welcomes and encourages all from the LGBTQIA2S+ community to connect, feel seen and heard and provides free resources such as counseling, medical services and wraparound support for homeless youth and other people who have been marginalized and meet diagnostic criteria. Call 503.535.3828 or visit outsidein.org.
New Avenues for Youth’s Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center in downtown Portland provides culturally specific support for LGBTQIA2S+ youth. Their Youth Opportunity Center in Rockwood is open 24/7 for youth ages 9-17 in crisis or who need a safe place to stay. Visit newavenues.org for more on these locations and their resources.
Summer LGBTQIA2S+ Resources
