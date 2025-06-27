Student Jams and Community Sings

With school out for the summer, Artichoke Community Music is offering opportunities for students to gain experience performing and learning and for the community to come together to sing. There are four open mic nights, starting Wednesday, July 2, 7 pm with a free session for teens and young adults hosted by Katy Ohsiek of Foamboy. Performers are invited to share music, poetry, comedy or stories with a supportive audience. Both soloists and groups are welcome and the audience is open to all.
Wednesday, July 9 is an all ages hip-hop open mic with Jason Yelton. Sign ups begin at 6:30 pm with open mic starting at 7 pm. A $5 cover will be charged at the door.
Acoustic Village July 16, 6:30 pm is hosted by Richard Colombo. The return of this open mic night invites you to “be part of the heart.” Make sure to arrive early to throw your name in the hat to play a cover or original. Tickets (available only at the door): $5-$10.
Queer Open Mic Night is the final one of the month, July 23, 6:30 pm. You’ll find a vibrant and inclusive space where everyone, seasoned performers and first-time speakers alike, are welcome to share their voices and stories. Hosted by Richard Colombo, the event is all about celebrating diversity and fostering a supportive community. Expect a night of poetry, music, storytelling, comedy and more, with a focus on queer experiences and perspectives. Come as you are, express yourself freely and connect with others in an atmosphere of acceptance and respect. Tickets (only available at the door): $5.
There are also focused jams for serious students. Monday, July 7, 6:30 pm is Dave’s Lowdown Youth Blues Jam with Backbeat Music Academy Rhythm Section, a free learning-focused jam for student-age musicians of all levels who are serious about developing musicianship. Sunday, July 20, 2 pm the Student Jazz Jam is led by Max Tucker. Musicians/performers get in free; listeners pay a sliding scale donation ($5-$10) at the door.
Finally, there are two Tuesday night Community Summer Sings with Radix Vocal Ensemble and Leela Grace, July 1 and 8. Doors open at 6:30 pm and seats are first come, first served. Beer, wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be available for purchase. Tickets are sliding scale ($5-$10) and available at artichokemusic.org.
Student Jams and Community Sings
