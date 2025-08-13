One of the Pacific Northwest’s premiere end-of-the-summer events, the Catio Tour, is happening Saturday, September 6, 10 am-2 pm. Guests will enjoy a “purrfect” showcase that includes eight unique catios in Lake Oswego, SE Portland and Milwaukie, ranging from DIY to designer, plus some gorgeous landscapes and gardens. Join this growing cultural movement and see how you can turn your outdoor living space into a safe haven for cats and local wildlife.
Two of the catios in SE are located near SE Hawthorne Blvd. and the third is near the Errol Heights neighborhood. There will be one catio in Milwaukie, about a five-minute drive from the Errol Heights catio, and four in Lake Oswego. The total mileage is approximately 21 miles by car or for those heading out on two wheels, a total 24-mile ride from start to finish. Exact locations will only be provided once a ticket has been purchased.
During the tour, meet the homeowners and ask questions about their experience adding a catio, including what they would do differently. Take photos and notes to plan your own future catio or make changes to an existing one. See the cats in their catios showing off their features (although feline participation can never be guaranteed).
The annual self-guided tour was created in 2013 to educate and inspire cat parents to build or buy an outdoor cat enclosure to keep cats safe from outdoor hazards, while also protecting wildlife from cat predation. Funds raised through this event support the Cats Safe At Home program, a partnership between the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon and Bird Alliance of Oregon.
Tickets ($15 per person) available at catssafeathome.org/catio. The 2025 Guidebook will include catio locations, as well as catio materials and cost, being emailed about a week before the event. Tickets are non-refundable.
13th Annual Catio Tour
