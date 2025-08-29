The Oregon Science Festival, presented by OMSI, begins Science Week, five days of events in the Portland Metro Area and beyond, culminating in a two-day celebration at OMSI Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14. Enjoy workshops, tours, lectures and events—all celebrating STEAM education. Learn more about the vast array of scientists, engineers and innovators who are inspiring future generations around Portland.
The Science Festival brings together families and individuals to celebrate science as a vital local force showcasing how important it is to our local culture, education and economy. They bring STEAM education to everyone in unexpected ways and engage a broad community to encourage a passion for science.
Advance tickets (purchased before 5 pm Friday, September 12 at omsi.edu): $17 adults, $12 seniors, $12 youth. Day of ticket pricing: $19 adults, $17 seniors, $14 youth. OMSI members get in free to the festival weekend. The Arts for All program will be honored at this event. Events happening outside of OMSI September 8-12 may have a separate ticket associated with them.
Oregon Science Festival 2025
The Oregon Science Festival, presented by OMSI, begins Science Week, five days of events in the Portland Metro Area and beyond, culminating in a two-day celebration at OMSI Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14. Enjoy workshops, tours, lectures and events—all celebrating STEAM education. Learn more about the vast array of scientists, engineers and innovators who are inspiring future generations around Portland.