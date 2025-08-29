A2(4)-Day Film Fest and More at Tomorrow Theater

The first weekend of September at Tomorrow Theater starts off with A2(4)-Day Fest, featuring four days of films from women and nonbinary auteur filmmakers. Across four days, films from contemporary auteurs whose wholly original works expand what cinema can be, each shaped by the unmistakable voice of its creator, will be shown. Films include Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Celine Song’s Past Lives, Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow, Annie Baker’s Janet Planet and Halina Reijn’s Babygirl. The series is an invitation to experience cinema built from a singular vision: intimate, fearless and wholly original.
Join One Grand Gallery’s September artist, Claire Elliott for a special presentation of Autumn de Wilde’s first film, Emma Thursday, September 18, 7 pm. In advance of the film, Elliott will give a short talk about her work in relationship with the film and the split between ornamental and functional nature.
The Office of Collecting and Design, a traveling museum of diminutive, lost, forgotten and obsolete objects, presents Amélie and the short film Memoirs of Vegetation: The Castor Bean—a bite-sized animated film that delves into the salubrious uses and nefarious misuses of castor beans throughout history—Saturday, September 20, 2 pm. Whether you have visited the Office of Collecting, attended a workshop or are just a fan of adding whimsy to the every day, this screening is for you.
Friday, September 26, 7 pm features a night of Iranian dancing, film and culture. Iran is culturally diverse and rich, and Iranian-born Sahar Y will be sharing dance moves from just a handful of traditions, along with curated Iranian music videos from various time periods to enjoy and dance to. Afterwards there will be a screening of the funny and beautiful portrait of a Muslim immigrant family in The Persian Version.
