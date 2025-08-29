Celebrate the close of summer with an evening of art, connection and creativity at Sevigny Studio PDX (3576 SE Division St.) Friday, September 5, 6-9 pm. Explore a vibrant showcase of brand-new original works by Portland artist and gallery owner Katie Sevigny. Known for her expressive style and rich use of color, Sevigny’s latest collection draws inspiration from the landscapes, textures and spirit of Oregon.
This one-night event invites neighbors, collectors and art lovers alike to come together in celebration of local creativity and the joy of fresh beginnings. The event is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served.
Sevigny Studio First Friday
