Adult Intro to Roller Derby

Start your adult roller derby journey with Rose City Roller’s Adult Intro to Derby Series. In this four-week introduction series, participants will learn basic skating skills with a roller derby flair. The four, two-hour practices take place Saturdays 8-10 am, August 9-30 at the Hanger at Oaks Park. At the end of the series, participants will be invited to become a member of the Rose City Rollers and continue their derby journey.
Participants must be at least 18 years old as of March 15, 2025, be able to stand on skates unassisted, be able to get up from a fall without help and identify with the WFTDA Statement on Gender. Skills covered include standing and falling, stopping and crossovers. More advanced skaters will learn backwards skating, lateral movement and transitions (changing from forwards to backwards while rolling). While these are basic skating skills, they are taught through a roller derby lens and layered with light pack drills.
To be a part of this rad community, visit rosecityrollers.leagueapps.com/events/4563264-adult-intro-to-derby by Friday, August 8 for additional information and to sign up. No skates? No problem. Rental skates and protective gear are included with registration.
Photo by Skippy Steve.