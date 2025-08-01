Portland’s Beloved Doug Fir Reopening Date Still Unclear

By Madeleine Voth
The reopening of Portland’s beloved Doug Fir Lounge remains uncertain as permitting hurdles, city consent issues and ADA accessibility concerns continue to stall progress on the venue’s SE relocation.
The Doug Fir has been a cornerstone of Portland’s music scene since it opened in 2004. The venue originally shared its location with the Jupiter Hotel in the Central Eastside; but in February of 2023, management announced that the venue would move 880 yards away to 301 SE Morrison St., the former home of the well-known southern restaurant Le Bistro Montage. Since this announcement, the reopening date has been repeatedly pushed back, leaving fans of the venue wondering when they can return.
Patrons and musicians alike still remember the Doug Fir’s heyday. Notable bands such as MGMT, Vampire Weekend and The Shins have played at the venue, and in 2014, Rolling Stone placed it at #13 on its list of the 20 Best Clubs in America.
Catherine and Brad Newman, natives to the Portland area and longtime patrons of the arts look back upon the magic of the Doug Fir. “The Doug Fir was a basement full of wavy-cushioned magic, with no cell service and a stage at mid-thigh height perfect for resting your drink if you happened to get there early enough to stand at the feet of the performers. The secret hack was to sit in the back of the room behind the bar return where you could still see the band you may or not be interested in until you could no longer resist the temptation to join the fray,” Brad said. Catherine added, “The Doug Fir basement stage was known for superior sound quality and was loved by both the artists and the attendees. We saw so many of our favorite artists who were either emerging on the scene or had a smaller, more intimate fan base. There was not a bad place to be in that magical space to see or hear your favorite artists…We truly miss this venue in Portland for its unique and intimate quality and magical vibe and look forward to its potential re-opening in the near future.”
Despite such high esteem, public updates about its reopening have been sparse. “The Doug Fir reopening schedule is still evolving and dependent upon permitting and construction timelines,” wrote marketing director Annie Ostrowski. “We have high hopes of opening in 2025, pending no further delays.”
The reason for such obscurity surrounding the details of reopening is a result of a two-year-long bureaucratic saga. In August 2023, Portland Permitting & Development (PPD) issued the first of six correction sheets on the permit application for the new building. Reportedly, the Doug Fir did not respond until late January 2024, and following this, more rounds of corrections came in early 2025. Each correction required additional documentation and reworking of the plans, particularly with regard to code compliance for mechanical and life safety systems, which includes but is not limited to fire safety, emergency power and security systems.
Finally, this spring, city records showed that the building permit was marked “approved to issue.” The Doug Fir reportedly submitted the last round of fees Friday, May 30, but as of June, those fees totaled almost $130,000, and without the final payment, the permit cannot be granted. A separate land use review also flagged concerns with adjacent public infrastructure, which delayed approval of the Public Works Permit necessary for sidewalk improvements.
Meanwhile, the required ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) sidewalk requirements increased the cost up to about $140,000. Willamette Week coined it the “Big Sidewalk Bill” back in December 2024. This extra cost includes a $110,000 right-of-way corner improvement, new corner ramps, new catch basins, new pipe for city sewers, new concrete walks and curbs, new connections to existing city structures, etc., $5,000 for a survey, $4,600 meeting with the city, $15,000 for drawings and securing a $110,000 performance bond. All of these factors contribute to holding up the building permit; even now, it continues to be a wrench in the original plans of reopening.
Terry Currier, owner of Music Millennium, confirmed this, saying that the Doug Fir was originally expected to reopen in March 2024, but “consent issues from the city kept coming up.” According to Currier, they had to build ADA sidewalks in front of the new location, which came up around a year ago, and as a result, the opening continues to be pushed.
So far, the Doug Fir ownership team, led by Monqui Presents co‑founder Mike Quinn, has remained quiet on specifics, but with the permit nearly ready and the final checks paid, SE Portland may be on the verge of finally welcoming one of its most loved venues back.
The original Doug Fir Lounge. Photo by Beyond Neon on Flickr.