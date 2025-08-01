Hip Chicks Do Wine, recently named Best Urban Winery, has a number of events taking place in August, starting with Frosé Friday 4-8 pm every Friday. Kick off the weekend and beat the heat with a wine slushie and delicious seasonal small plates. A different wine slushie will be available each week along with wine flights and wine by the glass. No reservations required.
The last Sangria Saturday of the summer takes place August 9, 12-6 pm. Enjoy the vibrant flavors of summer with special crafted sangrias and curated wine flights. No reservations required but advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets are good for a flight of three wines and three seasonal sangrias ($20) or five wines and three seasonal sangrias ($26). Additional wine, sangria and small plates also available for purchase.
Saturday, August 16, 12-4 pm is Sip & Shop, an afternoon of wine, shopping and local creativity. Find a fantastic lineup of local, handcrafted vendors with products including jewelry, candles, skin care products, art, soaps and massages. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, sip on a glass of wine, discover unique treasures and support small businesses. Whether you’re looking for a special gift or something for yourself, there’s something for everyone. No reservations needed.
Rounding out the month is another Wine & Design class Sunday, August 24, 11 am. Instructor Laura Gifford Kerr of Gifford’s Flowers will guide the class through the principles of design and teach participants how to create a beautiful and balanced summer flower arrangement. Work with a variety of fresh, bright seasonal flowers in a fun, casual environment to create a visually appealing arrangement. Open to all skill levels, this class is perfect for anyone interested in the art of floral design. Advanced tickets ($95) required.
Hip Chicks Do Wine is located at 4510 SE 23rd Ave. Tickets and details about the tasting room at hipchicksdowine.com.
Hip Chicks Do Wine Events
