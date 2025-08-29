Business Association Notes – September 2025

Foster Area Business Association
By Jeff Lynott
SE Foster Blvd. just played host to the annual Foster Summer Soiree. It was a great turnout with 30 participating businesses, 45 vendors and several community organizations spread out along Foster’s wide sidewalks and in Laurelwood Park. We look forward to doing it again in 2026.
In the near future, Foster will look forward to monthly cleanups and historic walking tours. Street cleanups take place the second Saturday of each month (at Laurelwood Park) through December, and the historic walking tours take place on the fourth Saturday of the month (meeting at Kainos Coffee). Learn more about local events and ways to get involved with FABA at fosterarea.com.