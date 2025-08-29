The world’s only city-wide comic con takes place Friday, September 5-Sunday, September 14 at over 100 small businesses all over Portland. The fun starts with an Intergalactic Kick-off Party Thursday, September 4, 3-7 pm at Hey Love (920 E Burnside St.). Dress your cosmic best for this free event that will feature great music and otherworldly cosplay.
The 10-day con has a myriad of events, from TPK Brewing’s Ales & Scales Dungeons & Dragons Tournament with multiple sessions of all 10 adventures in the new Dragon Delves anthology release to a Back to the Future 80’s party celebrating the 40th anniversary of the classic movie at Wonderlove food cart pod and much, much more.
Visit geekweekpdx.com to browse all of the happenings. Some events are free; other events require payment. Tickets are recommended for the free events to reserve your space. Discounts for lodging, shopping, food and drink can be found on the website as well.
Geek Week PDX 2025
