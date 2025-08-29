Neighborhood Notes – September 2025

Buckman Community Association
By Susan Lindsay
Monthly meetings resume Thursday, September 11 for the Buckman Community Association. Last month we hosted a very successful 13th Annual Buckman Picnic in the Park. We’d like to thank our sponsors Key Bank, Central City Concern, Coca-Cola, Organics 2 You and especially our picnic volunteers and Hinson Church for helping us put on an event that served hundreds of neighbors and, in particular, children enjoying a beautiful day with lots of fun activities, little baby goats, excellent music and free delicious ice cream!
Looking ahead, the Association hopes to get Mayor Wilson to our October meeting, your District 3 City Councilors this fall and more engagement with the County.
This summer we’ve been focused on outdoor activities and we are presently involved with Portland Parks to help neighbors get a free tree! Contact us and see our website for information on the “tree giveaway” program. We love the trees of Buckman and want to help you get one.
Meetings are held monthly every second Thursday, 7-9 pm, at 1137 SE 20th Ave. (enter at key pad on Salmon St.). We have a hybrid option too. Check buckmanpdx.org for the link, events and ways to get involved. Contact the BCA anytime at buckmanboard@googlegroups.com.
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By David Petrozzi
“Summer’s lease hath all too short a date,” but I’d add that its memories often reside forever. During MTNA’s August meeting, a local resident spoke thoughtfully about tips to save on your water bills; we received an invitation for feedback from the community on what Portland’s Transportation System Plan should aspire to look like as it designs for the future; and we endorsed a letter from the CEI Hub Task Force to implement policies that will reduce the dangers of natural hazards around critical energy infrastructure in the area, working alongside the Bureau of Planning & Sustainability on an appropriate policy response.
Come join us at our next meeting, Wednesday September 17, online via Zoom and in person at Taborspace. Sign up at mttaborpdx.org, join our mailing list, check out what else we’re up to and find out more!
North Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Amanda Sparks
The North Tabor Neighborhood Association is excited to host Fernside Flea, a fun, low-key market made by and for the Tabor community. Fernside Flea will be Saturday, September 27, 1–5 pm, at Leikam Brewing (5812 E Burnside St.). Stop by for vintage finds, handmade goods, craft brews and good company. Whether you’re browsing, selling or just enjoying the afternoon with neighbors, all are welcome.
The market highlights creativity and sustainability, with opportunities to sell secondhand items, art, handmade goods or to share food and music. Vendor fees are sliding scale ($25, less or nothing at all), so everyone can take part. Volunteers are also invited to help make the day a success. Learn more and fill out the Vendor & Volunteer Interest Form at northtabor.org/2025/08/fernside-flea.
Our next North Tabor neighborhood meeting will be Monday, September 16, 6:30–7:30 pm, at 4837 NE Couch St. and on Zoom. Everyone is welcome.
Find event links, meeting details, and more at linktr.ee/northtabor.
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association met August 11 at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. Meetings are the second Monday of the month 7-9 pm, except January. Everyone is welcome to attend and participate. People can participate via Zoom; the link to register is on the agenda, posted to richmondpdx.org and the RNA’s listserv. Meetings are recorded and posted to the website. Email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com to get on the listserv.
The Goonies movie in Sewallcrest Park August 16 was well-attended by approximately 750 people. One With Heart martial arts and self-defense school gave a great performance of martial arts styles and sparring. We handed out 113 ice cream coupons donated by Salt & Straw, Pinolo Gelato (voted best ice cream/gelato in Portland), Kate’s Ice Cream (voted best vegan ice cream in US) and Dairy Hill to kids 10 and under, though we ran out of coupons. We thank these businesses for supporting this event and the community. HAND and Sunnyside neighborhood associations co-sponsored the event with the RNA.
The Board discussed tabling for the Hawthorne Street Fair, August 24, and the Division-Clinton Street Fair, September 6. The Board also discussed whether to cancel August meetings, but decided to vote on that annually at the June meeting.
The Board voted to have an Ice Cream Social in Sewallcrest Park, 6-7:30 pm for our September 8 meeting to socialize with neighbors and learn about concerns, topics/presenters for future meetings and events/projects people are interested in organizing or helping. We hope to have our Richmond NRT (Neighborhood Response Team) police officer(s) attend.
Come to our September 8 Sewallcrest Ice Cream Social to learn about the RNA, issues in the neighborhood and to eat ice cream.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Cathy Kudlick
With summer in full swing, the South Tabor Neighborhood Association has been focused on trees. Because many parts of South Tabor have few or no trees, we were awarded top priority in this year’s City of Portland Tree Giveaway. Volunteers knocked on doors, put up signs and stopped to chat with walkers to encourage people to sign up by September 1. And we’re currently organizing to help with planting once the trees are delivered, likely in October or early November.
In late July, we co-hosted a lively picnic with Findlay Commons, a recently-opened affordable housing project designed for formerly houseless veterans and individuals at risk of homelessness. This builds on a growing partnership where we participate in food drives and share a Thanksgiving meal.
Join us at our upcoming street mural refresh at SE Woodward St. and 67th Ave. Saturday, September 20, around 9 am. Crows, kids, adults, paint, music, it’s the best!
And be on the lookout for the one Crow you won’t want to miss when the latest issue of our quarterly newsletter comes to roost in your inbox. There will be a neighbor small-business owner profile and a piece by an award-winning children’s author whose new book was inspired by…yes, crows. There will also be a new experimental feature to spotlight artist neighbors. If you have ideas for future newsletters or want to help out, send them by crow or the email link you’ll find in the newsletter.
Our next South Tabor Neighborhood Association meeting will be Thursday, September 18 at a location TBA. Bring your ideas, your passion and your favorite neighbor! We need each other more than ever. For more information and to join our low-traffic email list, visit southtabor.org.
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Gloria Jacobs
We had a fabulous turn-out for the repainting of the Sunnyside Piazza in August. Thanks to all of you who came out for the fun day of painting and getting to know your neighbors. Thanks to all the businesses who donated food to keep us going—Grand Central Bakery, Old Friends, Straight from New York Pizza, Nate’s Oatmeal Cookies, Laughing Planet and First Forty Feet City. Special thanks to SNA Board Member Tim Quayle, who was the project manager of this fantastic community event.
Our first General Meeting of the fall is Wednesday, September 10, 7 pm. We’ll be hearing from Molly Wallace, restorative justice facilitator at Lutheran Community Services Northwest, who will be presenting on the free restorative justice services that LCSNW offers to neighborhoods. We may also have one of our City Council members at the meeting. We’d love to see you there.