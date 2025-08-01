Caring For Trees During Hot Weather

As temperatures remain high this summer, it is crucial for our community to come together and ensure the well-being of the city’s beloved trees. Trees are not only a vital part of Portland’s aesthetic charm; they also play a critical role in combating climate change, providing essential shade and habitat. They also lower temperatures in homes and neighborhoods and provide wildlife habitat, beauty and cleaner air.
Trees are an investment and giving them proper maintenance and care will ensure their longevity. Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry team offers the community valuable insights on how to care for trees during scorching hot days.
Know your trees
Different tree species have varying tolerance levels to heat and drought. Understanding the specific needs of the trees in your area can help you tailor an effective care routine.
Hydration is key
Just like human beings, trees need water to survive the summer heat. During extended periods of high temperatures, it’s important to water trees adequately. Provide a deep, slow watering at the base of the tree to ensure moisture reaches the roots. Water in the early morning or late evening to minimize evaporation.
Mulching matters
Applying a layer of organic mulch around the base of trees can greatly benefit them during hot weather. Mulch helps retain soil moisture, suppress weeds and regulates soil temperature. Make sure the mulch is spread evenly but keep it three inches away from the tree trunk.
Prune wisely
Prune trees to remove poorly connected branches and to train the tree for street and sidewalk clearances. Pruning allows trees to focus their energy on healthy growth. Wait two or three years to prune newly planted trees. However, during heat waves, avoid extensive pruning as it can stress the tree further.
Provide sun shielding
Young or newly planted trees might need additional protection from the sun’s intense heat. Use a shade cloth or burlap to create a temporary shade structure that reduces sun exposure. Remove the shade structure once the temperature drops.
Watch for signs of stress
Heat stress in trees can appear in ways such as wilting, yellowing leaves or premature leaf drop. If you notice these signs, act immediately by providing extra water and care.
By taking these simple yet effective steps, we can ensure the health and longevity of the urban forest even in the face of extreme weather conditions. A comprehensive guide on tree care throughout the year can be found at portland.gov/trees/tree-care-and-resources.