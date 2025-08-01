Neighborhood Notes – August 2025

Buckman Neighborhood Association
By Susan Lindsay
The 13th Annual Buckman Picnic in the Park free and fun neighborhood gathering is Sunday, August 3, 3-7 pm at Colonel Summers Park. All are welcome! The event features live music, bouncy house, free ice cream truck, fire engine visit, splash pad fun, face painting, origami, balloon fun, kids games and free snacks. Bring a blanket, the kids, your friends and enjoy the fun! This year, back by popular demand, two hours with adorable baby goats.
The picnic is brought to you by the all volunteer Buckman Community Association and supported financially and with in-kind donations by Key Bank, Central City Concern, Coca-Cola, Organics and you. We appreciate the many individual donors as well as much logistical help from Hinson Church. Picnic Volunteers are really needed! Short, easy shifts and tasks. Contact Rie Nakata, kanemasuoregon@gmail.com. Donations are also really needed to help pay for the party and required fees. Tax deductible donations can be made online via the “Give Lively” link on our website’s picnic page, buckmanpdx.org/picnic, or mail a check to Southeast Uplift, 3534 SE Main St., 97214. Make the check out to “Southeast Uplift Neighborhood Program” and put Buckman Picnic 2025 across the top. You will get a receipt mailed to you.
In lieu of the picnic, there will be no monthly meeting in August….but we’ll resume in September every second Thursday of the month, 7-9 pm at 1137 SE 20th Ave. and via hybrid link.
We hope you enjoyed our third annual Movie in the Park. Help us to keep these free and fun events alive and well. Join the BCA and donate your time and funds. Thank you!
HAND
By Jill Riebesehl
With summer in full swing, our Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood will partner with Richmond on a booth at the Division Clinton Street Fair and Parade Saturday, September 6. We will also contribute to the cost of Richmond’s Movies in the Park. The Goonies will show ‘round about sundown Saturday, August 16 at Sewallcrest Park, SE 31st Ave and Market St.
On a very hot summer evening, the Board welcomed District 3 City Councilor Steve Novick. On the subject of fun in the summer, an activity that has been missing for years—the ability for swimmers in our neighborhood to access the river from a dock that was removed—was brought to his attention. Novick asked for more information and said he would look into the situation.
More on the subject of summer activities, he brought up city and state hopes for a future big-league ball team (although across the river from us). Talks for a major league baseball (and stadium) at the old Zidell shipyards are proceeding. We’re in competition with Salt Lake City. A decision could come as soon as 2029.
Novick said he has some hope that the new Portland city government organization will succeed. He then described and discussed with us concerns the City Council is juggling, such as housing—where we mentioned that integration with the TASS had gone surprisingly well—budgeting, ICE, the city’s relationship with the state and federal governments and transportation.
We brought up long-standing and very serious traffic congestion—and dangers—between trains, cyclists and car/truck traffic at the SE 8th, 10th and 11th avenue intersections. A cyclist was killed there in June. After the councilor left, Chris shared a detailed draft letter to send to the city regarding the neighborhood’s longtime concerns with the railroad. The Board approved.
The next HAND meeting will be on the second Tuesday in September, 7 pm on the St. Philip Neri campus. The meetings are welcome to all neighbors, businesses and property owners.
Kerns Neighborhood Association
By Rebecca Boenke
Kerns Neighborhood Association Board member, Andrea Havercamp, has been appointed to serve on the 2045 Transportation System Plan Community Advisory Committee for the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) representing District 3. The PBOT project team received over 160 applications for 30 seats (plus a Planning Commission liaison) on the TSP Community Advisory Committee (CAC). Each application was reviewed and scored by a diverse internal five-person panel and members were selected for an overall geographic, demographic and perspective diversity.
The 2045 TSP CAC will be advisory to the Director of the PBOT in several areas: support project team staff with advice on key tasks throughout each phase of the 2045 TSP work plan; focus on policies and outcomes of the technical analyses; and provide insight into community priorities. Congratulations Andrea!
The Kerns Annual Neighborhood Picnic will be held in Oregon Park, NE Oregon St. and NE 30th Ave., Tuesday, August 5, 6 pm-sunset. There will be live music, food, drink, a raffle and fun activities for the kids. Come join us under the beautiful trees!
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By David Petrozzi
Our July meeting was full of important discussions and exciting progress. Here are the highlights. First, we received a comprehensive presentation on the Critical Energy Infrastructure hub. This in-depth overview raised awareness around potential environmental risks and outlined next steps for protecting our rivers. We applaud their diligence in bringing these issues to light and tireless efforts to ensure the continued safety of our waterways. Next, we heard from community members about the upcoming commercial redevelopment at SE 56th Ave. and Division St. MTNA believes that our business partners can play a vital role in the community and we’re excited to work with them to uphold high standards for livability, improved walkability, minimizing impacts on local residents and adhering to city codes. Great businesses make great neighbors and we hope their growth needs can be addressed in ways that add to neighborhood charm.
On another positive note, our “Tabor for All” initiative continues to make heartening progress. A huge thank you to the civil engineer in our neighborhood who is helping design a more gradual concrete gutter which will significantly improve access to the park for people with mobility devices. Along with our Pedestrian Safety Project, this shows how small changes can produce big effects. As William Wordsworth once wrote, “The best portion of a good life is the little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love.” Let’s continue to be there for each other and unlock the goodness in our hearts.
Finally, some big news for the future: We’re exploring revisions to our bylaws that would move our monthly meetings to the second Wednesday of each month. This change resolves a scheduling conflict with City Council meetings, and would allow us to host city councilors in the future. Stay tuned for more details.
Join us at our next meeting, Wednesday, August 20, online via Zoom and in person at Taborspace. Sign up and get more information at our website, mttaborpdx.org.
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association met July 14 at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. Meetings are the second Monday of the month 7-9 pm, except January. Everyone is welcome to attend and participate. People can participate via Zoom; the link to register is on the agenda, posted to richmondpdx.org and the RNA’s listserv. Meetings are recorded and posted to the website. Email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com to get on the listserv.
An Bui, from the Office of Chair Jessica Vega Pederson gave an overview of Multnomah County’s responsibilities and services, with a focus on human services, health care and infrastructure. There was discussion on homelessness services and problems with Animal Control operations.
The Board appointed Officers, Liaisons/Representatives and Committee Chairs. Debby Hochhalter, Fran Davison and Allen Field will continue as Chair, Treasurer and Secretary. David Binnig and Conan Witzel will serve as Co-Land Use, Transportation & Sustainability Chairs.
The Board reviewed the city’s Open Meetings rules and the RNA’s Code of Ethics and Donations & Letters of Support Guidelines.
The July 19 Styrofoam, Metro and Love Our City Foodbank bottle drop fundraiser was a great success. 95 cars and many walk-ins took advantage of the free styrofoam collection, normally costing $10 per 45-gallon bag but the RNA paid the fees under a grant from Metro’s Regional Refresh Fund. We provided a senior pickup service again. This was our last styrofoam collection since Green Century no longer will do remote collection events; you now have to drive to their location on Hwy 30 or use Ridwell pickup service. Metro collected CFLs batteries and sharps. Richmond NET (Neighborhood Emergency Team) had an information table as well.
The Goonies will be shown in Sewallcrest Park, SE 31st Ave. and Stephens St., Saturday August 16. Program starts at 7:30 pm with movie at 8:30 pm.
Come to our next meeting, August 11, to learn about the RNA and issues in the neighborhood.