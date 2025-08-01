The highly anticipated Foster Summer Soirée promises a vibrant community celebration focused on supporting local businesses and providing family-friendly fun. Saturday, August 9, 12-6 pm, SE Foster Rd. transforms into a lively hub of activity, with a concentration of sidewalk vendors between SE 58th and 72nd avenues.
The annual event will feature a variety of activities including live music, entertainment, sidewalk sales and exciting specials at local businesses. The Soirée invites families and friends to gather, shop local and support our talented artists and businesses.
Organized by a collaborative group of neighbors, business owners and the community, the event embodies the spirit of community engagement and support. Join in the fun, uplift the local economy and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the neighborhood.
For more information, email fostersummersoiree@gmail.com or visit instagram.com/fosterareapdx.
