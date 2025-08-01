The Clinton Street Theater’s third annual Hanabi Film Festival runs select days Monday, August 18-Sunday, August 31. This year’s festival features several newly restored classics coming to Portland for the first time, along with brand new features being given a limited release. Named after the Japanese word for fireworks, hanabi festivals are common throughout Japan as a way to invite tourists and locals to celebrate the summer season.
Over a dozen films, ranging from 1960s arthouse titles to brand new selections and everything in between, including coming-of-age stories from the 1980s and more recent animated features will be shown. See all with a festival pass ($50, limited quantity); individual screening tickets $10. For more information, visit cstpdx.com/hanabi.
Hanabi Film Fest
