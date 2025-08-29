Triangle Productions! opens their 36th season of live theater with “The Cake,” a play by Bekah Brunstetter that is political, funny and hard hitting. The show runs for three weeks only, Thursday, September 4-Saturday, September 20 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 pm and a Sunday, September 14 matinee at 2 pm.
The story focuses on the question, “bake or not to bake—what would you do?” Della (Danielle Valentine) makes cakes not judgement calls—those she leaves to her husband Tim (Dave Cole). That all changes when a young woman she considers her daughter comes back to their home in North Carolina to get married and her fiancé is another woman. Della, a conservative-leaning person, has just been selected as a contestant on The Great American Baking Show and she’s been asked to bake the couple’s cake. Her life has just been upended and she has to figure it all out—with or without her husband.
Tickets ($5-$40) available at trianglepro.org or by calling 503.239.5919.
Triangle’s 36th Season Opens
