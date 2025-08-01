The Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association is proud to host the 42nd Annual Hawthorne Street Fair Sunday, August 24, 11 am-5 pm. This free, family-friendly event is a beloved Portland tradition, drawing thousands to one of the city’s most iconic and walkable districts.
This year’s fair will feature over 160 vendor booths, showcasing local artists, makers, nonprofits and small businesses. Visitors can enjoy live music on two stages, street performances, global cuisine from local food vendors and activities for all ages along SE Hawthorne Blvd. from SE 30th Ave. to Cesar Chavez Blvd.
The day also offers a chance to experience the boulevard’s new public plaza at SE 37th Ave. Admire the new street mural, a vibrant celebration of the creativity and community spirit that define the neighborhood, and enjoy the seating area.
The fair is more than a one-day event, it’s a celebration of the businesses that line the boulevard and welcome neighbors and visitors year round. What began in a single parking lot more than four decades ago has grown into one of Portland’s most cherished street fairs, highlighting the people, businesses and culture that make Hawthorne such a dynamic and inclusive place to live, work and explore. Shops, boutiques and restaurants along the route will be open and ready to celebrate with you.
Hawthorne Street Fair
