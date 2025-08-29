Host or Volunteer at a DRC

Multnomah County Emergency Management (MCEM) has an ongoing need for additional facilities to host Disaster Resource Centers (DRC). These sites offer life-saving services to the most vulnerable members of our community during events like heatwaves, wildfire smoke events, ice and snow, earthquakes and more.
Those interested in helping the community can fill out the interest form and provide information about their facility. The form is a way for MCEM to gather valuable information and determine the capacity of a site to host a DRC, such as a warming shelter or cooling center, during severe weather events.
The main criteria for MCEM to be able to use a potential site includes ADA accessibility or ability to be made accessible without structural alterations; utilities (water, electric, HVAC) to be on and not requiring service; AC for cooling centers; heat for warming shelters; 4,000+ open square feet preferred; and three or more toilets, with access to ADA restrooms preferred. MCEM understands people may not have answers to all the questions so the form should be completed to the best of the applicant’s ability. Those needing assistance filling out the form or for questions about it, email eoc.facilitiesunit@multco.us or call 503.988.5952.
Once the form has been submitted, MCEM will keep the information on file and reach out if they have further questions. If your facility meets their criteria, they will contact you about next steps to prepare it to serve as a DRC as well as whether the facility is eligible for their incentive program. Multnomah County fully staffs and supplies its DRCs during emergency activations.
If you do not have a facility but are interested in supporting a DRC, you can receive training as a DRC community volunteer, learning basic shelter skills. People interested in learning more can attend a DRC Info Session. Trainings are available for DRC Staff Roles and Trauma-informed DRCs. The Info Session and trainings are all virtual events with the next round coming up Tuesday, September 23, 1-1:45 pm and 2-4 pm.
For full information about becoming a DRC, visit multco.us/info/how-become-disaster-resource-center-facility. Information about volunteering and registration for the trainings is available at multco.us/volunteer-emergency-shelter.
Host or Volunteer at a DRC
