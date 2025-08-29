Social Good Place Makes Its Home in Sunnyside

By Francesca “Frankie” Silverstein
Sunnyside residents have a new neighbor—a large, yellow neighbor. Social Good Place, a collaborative workspace and event venue, has moved in, bringing a bright floral mural along with it. Located at the intersection of SE 45th Ave. and Main St., Social Good Place operates out of a renovated church but remains secular. Instead, they focus on the “good” aspect of their name in a general sense, with Director of Operations Jacquelyn Krogman explaining, “If you’re doing good work, we want to help support that, and that could be if you’re in the healthcare industry or if you’re doing environmental restoration or you want to help with mutual aid…We keep [the definition] pretty open because we want people to feel inspired to do whatever feels good to them.”
This mission is shared by their fiscal sponsor, Social Good Fund. Social Good Fund is a California nonprofit that provides organizations with administrative and financial support to help them get off the ground. This is primarily run remotely, but according to Krogman, founder Michael Pace always wanted a physical location so that they could offer more hands-on support. He took the first steps towards realizing this dream by purchasing the church in 2023. Then came two years of intense renovation, which Krogman led. Between roof leakage, sewer backups and a myriad of other problems to fix, Social Good Place wasn’t ready for operation until November 2024.
They started with a soft launch, offering the space for about 11 free events, ranging from a preschool holiday party to a post-election response group. January 2025 was the projected full launch, but before it could happen, Igor Ramos, one of the main employees working on the renovations, passed away. Eventually, after time to grieve and add the finishing touches, Social Good Place officially opened on Sunday, June 1. Ramos’ impact is still felt, and his contributions were vital to the success of the opening, which had over 200 participants.
“The reception has been very, very positive,” remarks Krogman. Although Social Good Place stands out from the homes that surround it, the community has embraced it. “Throughout my tenure here, anytime I’m outside, people are stopping to ask what is happening. People have been really invested in the building and how it’s going to impact the community,” says Krogman.
Ironically, the hope is that the reverse will be true—that the community will direct the future of Social Good Place. “We just want to be a conduit for whatever the community needs,” she continues. So far, the event space on the first floor has been used for programs such as a fiber arts fundraiser and a documentary screening.
However, Social Good Place isn’t just an event venue; the basement is home to Make Art PDX, a nonprofit that offers youth and adult art camps. Tory Bryant, the founder of Make Art PDX, recalls the rather unconventional beginning to her partnership with Social Good Place. “I’m at the dog park, and Sophie, [Michael Pace’s wife], brings her dog, Finnegan,…and we’re chatting.” When Bryant shared that she needed a location for Make Art PDX, Sophie suggested she speak to her husband. “They wanted to help support a community-driven program, and I proposed a rate and a few scenarios I could afford. They didn’t hesitate to help. And together we saw an opportunity to collaborate further by supporting more nonprofits with their brands creatively,” states Bryant.
Mutually beneficial relationships such as this one are at the heart of what Social Good Place does. In fact, the third floor is a coworking space meant to foster exactly that type of relationship. For a fee, individuals and teams can work in the company of others, with Brandon Giles, a professional collaboration facilitator, leading some coworking sessions once a week. He even offers groups specifically for queer and neurodivergent individuals, respectively. “They can come in here to get their work done and then get exposure to fiscal sponsorship opportunities and other people who are in similar positions as they are,” he explains, noting that one of the most important benefits is community-building. Giles also offers workshops on collaboration and facilitation as a free resource for Social Good Place members.
Beyond what they’ve already established, Social Good Place hopes to do more and continues adapting their space to do so. Certain rooms on the third floor remain available and may end up as offices for nonprofits, especially those who’ve recently had to shutter their doors. “With all the nonprofits that are downsizing…or having to shift, we want them to know that we’re here and you can work here,” emphasizes Marketing and Events Specialist Cecilia Smith.
In general, the organization seeks to spread good in whatever way community members see fit. Bryant sums it up effectively: “Whatever you think when you see this place, what people are looking for, we’re trying to make sure we have it.” To learn more about the organization, go to socialgoodplace.org.
Social Good Place is run out of a renovated church in the Sunnyside neighborhood. The vibrant mural on its exterior was designed by artist duo Rather Severe. Photo by Francesca Silverstein.