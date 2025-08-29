Leach Botanical Garden continues their annual series of nature themed talks with Flowering Plant Diversity: Co-Adaptation, Competition and Cheating! Wednesday, September 17, 6:30-8:30 pm. Flowers come in all kinds of different shapes, sizes and colors, and most are pollinated by animals. It is the co-evolution of plants and their pollinators that is responsible for the size, shape and structural diversity that we see in plants today. This talk will help explain many of the mysteries surrounding how flowering plants have evolved to attract very specific pollinators. Join botanist Carol A. Wilson for a night of learning, desserts and wine, all in a fall garden setting. Tickets $20-$30.
Experience the power of sound in nature Friday, September 19, 6-7:30 pm with the Easy Equinox Soundbath. Step into a sacred space of healing with Isa Falcon. Through sound instruments, medicine songs (Ikaros) and guided breathwork, Falcon weaves together sacred vibrations that harmonize body, mind and spirit. Attendees are welcome to bring an item for the community altar to set an intention or honor something meaningful to them. People are encouraged to bring their own mat/blanket/prop, dress in layers and bring water in closed containers. Tickets $30-$35.
Leach Botanical September Events
Leach Botanical Garden continues their annual series of nature themed talks with Flowering Plant Diversity: Co-Adaptation, Competition and Cheating! Wednesday, September 17, 6:30-8:30 pm. Flowers come in all kinds of different shapes, sizes and colors, and most are pollinated by animals. It is the co-evolution of plants and their pollinators that is responsible for the size, shape and structural diversity that we see in plants today. This talk will help explain many of the mysteries surrounding how flowering plants have evolved to attract very specific pollinators. Join botanist Carol A. Wilson for a night of learning, desserts and wine, all in a fall garden setting. Tickets $20-$30.