Portland FolkMusic Society (PFS) kicks off their 2025-26 concert season for both their Eastside and Westside locations. Eastside concerts feature mostly national and international artists taking place at Reedwood Friends Church (2901 SE Steel St.) while Westside concerts highlight incredible regional talent. Westside concerts, now entering their second full season, are performed at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Beaverton.
Wyatt Easterling takes the stage at Reedwood Saturday, September 20, 7:30 pm. Singer-songwriter Easterling says, “Life is about facing change and embracing it.” His songs touch on love, loss, moving on and freedom of speech, all with an honesty listeners can relate to. After years of running a major record label and publishing company, he has embraced his true passion: songwriting and performing.
Advance tickets ($13-$25) and full details on both seasons available at portlandfolkmusic.org. Tickets will also be available at the door, $14-$28. Children under 12 are free. Doors open at 7 pm.
PFS 2025-26 Kicks Off
Portland FolkMusic Society (PFS) kicks off their 2025-26 concert season for both their Eastside and Westside locations. Eastside concerts feature mostly national and international artists taking place at Reedwood Friends Church (2901 SE Steel St.) while Westside concerts highlight incredible regional talent. Westside concerts, now entering their second full season, are performed at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Beaverton.