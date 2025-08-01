Montavilla Jazz’s three-day village-style festival is back with its boldest and most musically diverse lineup ever for the Labor Day Weekend. The 12th Annual Montavilla Jazz Festival (MJF), presented by Accelerator Design Studios, celebrates the vibrant voices of Portland’s music scene with an outpouring of original, boundary-pushing jazz by local artists. Between Friday, August 29 and Sunday, August 31, MJF will present 26 featured concerts at five venues in and around East Portland’s historic Montavilla neighborhood.
“We’ve always been about what’s next in jazz,” says Montavilla Jazz Executive Director Neil Mattson. “This year’s artist-led selection process brought forward a wave of extraordinary talent—artists who are ready for the spotlight and deserve to be heard. These aren’t just rising stars; they’re setting the pace for where the music is going. I can’t wait to share the range of excitement and artistry AJ Allida, MAE.SUN and the many others making their festival debut are bringing to this year’s stages.”
New this year, MJF moves to a three-tiered pass system for concerts in Montavilla. The free/donation-based Tabor Village Weekend grants access to two nights and four concerts at Mt. Tabor Park’s Caldera Amphitheater, the festival’s largest stage by far, as well as six concerts on the SoundsTruck NW Stage at Montavilla Plaza. Jazz Adventure Weekend pass-holders will be able to use the MJF Shuttle running from the park through Montavilla to the Plaza and Portland Metro Arts, where the festival’s most adventurous programming is hosted. DJs, late-night sets and neighborhood spots will keep the groove going all weekend. Those seeking elevated access can opt for the VIP Experience Weekend pass, which grants seating and parking perks. Additional concerts, ticketed individually, will take place at Alberta Rose Theatre and The 1905.
Passes ($0 + donations appreciated to $249) and a full lineup of performances available at montavillajazz.org. All featured performances require a pass.
Montavilla Jazz Festival
